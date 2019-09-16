As morning traffic rumbled through downtown Provo, police officers and firefighters stood quietly outside the Provo Police Department with hands over hearts and eyes fixed on a tall flagpole.
Solemnly, four members of the Provo Honor Guard carried a carefully preserved American flag to the pole and posted the colors. The flag only waved above the police station for a few minutes on Monday before it was removed.
"This flag has become a national treasure," said Police Chief Richard Ferguson. "Today, this flag travels in honor of our military personnel, in honor of our police officers and in honor of our firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
He explained the flag, known as the United States Honor Flag, has flown above various police and fire departments across the nation to honor women and men who were killed in action.
On Monday, the flag flew in honor of Master Officer Joseph Shinners who died from a gunshot wound earlier this year trying to apprehend a wanted fugitive.
His wife, Kaylyn Shinners, and her family members attended the memorial event, and the police department presented Shinners with an American flag and a pair of white gloves used to hoist the flag.
"Joe valued all the things this flag stands for. He lived his life according to the very principles of bravery and vigilance, perseverance and justice," Ferguson said. "The Provo Police Department is honored to have this flag with us even for this short period of time."
The Texas House of Representatives gave the Honor Flag to Chris Heisler shortly after the events on 9/11. He brought the flag to Ground Zero and decided to create the nonprofit The Honor Network and organize tributes to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The flag has traveled more than 7 million miles and even on a NASA space shuttle mission, according to the nonprofit's website.
"One of the amazing things to me about a flag is that it is a symbol. It can mean different things to everybody," said Isaac Paxman, Provo deputy mayor. "When I see the blue, I associate that with our police officers because you're part of what makes America peaceful and blissful and free."
The flag also traveled to the Draper Fire Department on Monday to honor Fire Battalion Chief Matt Burchett who died while fighting a wildfire in California.
Additional memorial services were hosted at the Unified Police Department and police departments in South Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Ogden and the Utah Highway Patrol office in Brigham City.
"We understand that in the defense of freedom, peace and safety, sometimes good men and women will die. But we pray this flag will never come to Provo again in this capacity or for this purpose," Ferguson said.