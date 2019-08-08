A federal judge dropped a 2017 lawsuit on Thursday against the city of Orem, the Orem Police Department, several Orem Police officers and a Utah County Attorney for wrongful conviction in a murder case.
Conrad Truman filed the lawsuit in July 2017 after he was convicted and then acquitted for the murder of his wife Heidy in 2012. The original complaint, which was filed in 2017 just months after Truman was acquitted in a second murder trial, stated Truman sought "damages," after being "criminally charged, convicted and incarcerated for 3½ based on false and fabricated evidence."
The judge dropped the case, ruling in favor of Orem and its officers. Last year in November, the Utah County Attorney named in the lawsuit was dismissed from the case due to "absolute immunity."
"We're just very gratified that the investigation of the incident by Orem Police officers has been vindicated," said Jefferson Gross, the attorney who represented Orem and Orem Police.
Orem did not have a separate statement on the ruling.
In the complaint, five officers are named specifically and accused of a variety of criminal infractions, such as making false statements to the Utah State Deputy Medical Examiner during the case, and destruction and fabrication of evidence. Truman was granted a second trial in 2016 after it was ruled that inaccurate evidence was presented at his first trial.
"Inaccurate evidence" included inaccurate measurements of the Truman home, which a defense attorney said were a "big deal" as part of the original conviction. The complaint also states officers "unconstitutionally" detained and questioned Truman in his home following his wife's death, and later detained and interrogated him at the hospital and police station.
Officers also obtained several search warrants to discover information about the nature of Truman's relationship with his wife. According to Gross, the court determined there was probable cause for these search warrants.
"The police officers did their job," Gross said.