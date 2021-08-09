The Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is limiting media access to jail booking photos following the implementation of a new law that prohibits mugshot distribution until after conviction.
On Wednesday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter that it “has now removed media access to jail booking photos on our website.”
“Media still has access to other booking info, just not booking photos,” the county sheriff’s office wrote. "Back to traditional (GRAMA) access when allowed.”
The change comes months after the Utah State Legislature approved House Bill 228, which prohibits distribution of “an image taken of an individual during the process of booking the individual into jail, unless ... the individual is convicted of a criminal offense based upon the conduct for which the individual was incarcerated at the time the image was taken.”
Additionally, HB 228 allows law enforcement agencies to release the image after determining that “the individual is a fugitive or an imminent threat to an individual or to public safety” and “releasing or disseminating the image will assist in apprehending the individual or reducing or eliminating the threat," or if a judge determines that releasing the image “is in furtherance of a legitimate law enforcement issue.”
“The bottom line is that in today’s high tech world and environment, I believe letting the feathers fly across the world wide web and hanging a virtual scarlet letter around an innocent person’s neck merely by accusation is not only unconstitutional, it is unconscionable in today’s cancel culture of guilty upon accusation,” Republican Orem Rep. Keven Stratton, the bill’s sponsor, said in February.
Stratton said that he believes a mugshot “should be a protected document until a person’s guilt is proven through the established processes" and that releasing mugshots prior to conviction is a violation of rights that “potentially taints jury pools.”
“This practice can also create irreversible damage to the wrongly accused person’s relationships and livelihoods. That’s the virtual scarlet letter. And it’s wrong,” the Orem lawmaker said.
The bill was backed by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who said during a House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee hearing that “it concerned me that, in today’s internet society, that someone who is presumed innocent could have the moniker of a mugshot, which, in our society, really indicates guilt from the outset.”
“We simply believe that in today’s world, that someone who is presumed innocent should not have their mugshot distributed worldwide for the rest of their life over the internet,” Leavitt said in February. “We believe that’s the worst punishment that someone could ever get and in fact is cruel and unusual punishment.”
The bill passed 69-1 in the House and unanimously in the Senate in February, and was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox on March 16. The new law went into effect on May 5.