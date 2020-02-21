A former high school teacher charged with shooting a woman who was dating her ex-husband pleaded guilty to all seven charges in 3rd District Court on Friday.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook was charged with three first-degree felony charges for aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felony discharge of a firearm along with a slew of other charges.
Cook had been teaching health and yoga classes at Skyridge High School in Lehi at the time of her arrest. She had been employed with the Alpine School District for four years and had previously worked at Lehi High School.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 25, 2018, involving Cook. Cook’s ex-husband was home with his girlfriend, Lisa Vilate Williams, and the Cooks’ twin 3-year-old children, according to court documents.
Cook reportedly lured her ex-husband out of his apartment to pick up cold medicine she told him she would be dropping off for one of their children. When Cook’s ex-husband returned to the apartment, unable to find her, he saw Cook, Williams and their children sitting in the living room. Cook’s ex-husband asked her to leave several times, but she refused.
Cook’s ex-husband picked up the phone to call authorities as she walked into the bathroom and locked the door. Seconds later, Cook exited the bathroom and went for her coat when her ex-husband heard three gunshots from behind him.
Cook’s ex-husband saw her pointing a gun at Williams, and grabbed the gun from Cook before she sat down with her two children, who were present in the room during the shooting, according to court documents.
Responding officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department obtained surveillance footage that reportedly shows Cook enter the hallway where her ex-husband’s apartment is located before stopping, taking out her phone and texting. Cook entered the apartment without knocking once her ex-husband had exited the apartment to retrieve the medicine and was out of sight.
An earlier statement from the county’s deputy medical examiner found that the fatal gunshot hit Williams on the right side of the chest and bruised her right lung before piercing the heart and left lung. A second shot went through Williams’ right hip before exiting through her back. The final shot entered and exited through her thigh.
Williams was decorating the family's Christmas tree with the two children using handmade decorations that had been made earlier that day before the shooting.
Cook had previous domestic violence and domestic violence before a child charges out of Herriman Justice Court at the time of her arrest.
She appeared before Third District Judge Douglas Hogan on Friday morning in West Jordan where she waived her right to a preliminary hearing before pleading guilty to all three first-degree felony charges as well as second- and third-degree felony charges for felony discharge of a firearm and two class B misdemeanor charges for committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.
Her sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 18 in West Jordan.