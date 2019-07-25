An American Fork man and former middle school teacher was arrested this week for reportedly giving alcohol to a teenage girl and sending her nude pictures.
Jefferson Hendricks Hall, 38, taught seventh grade and eighth grade math last year at Centennial Middle School in Provo, according to Provo School District officials.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday on suspicion of two counts of dealing harmful materials to a minor, both second-degree felonies, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.
Officers with the Provo Police Department interviewed a 16-year-old girl who reported Hall had sent her messages outside of school and talked about "tattoos, games, family life, and sex (but not with each other)."
"The victim stated that Jefferson Hall had sent her some pictures of naked girls with tattoos," according to a probable cause arrest report.
Hall also reportedly gave the girl an alcoholic drink at his home, police reported.
"The victim stated that she texted him about drinking. Jefferson Hall texted back and said 'O I want to see you drunk or buzzed.' The victim stated that Jefferson Hall came down downstairs and provided her more whiskey," the report stated.
In interviews with investigators, Hall reportedly said he spoke to the girl about sexual topics but denied sending nude photographs to her. He also reportedly stated he had similar conversations with other students.
Officials confirmed Hall has been employed with the Provo School District for five years. He was scheduled to start teaching at Timpview High School this year, and district officials placed him on paid administrative leave pending the criminal investigation.
He was released from jail after posting $7,500 bond.