Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.