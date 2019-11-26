A former Provo teacher at Centennial Middle School will serve more than a month in jail for giving alcohol to a teenage student and sending her nude pictures of women.
Jefferson Hendricks Hall, 39, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years on probation for two class A misdemeanors of furnishing alcohol to a minor and attempting to deal harmful materials to a minor.
As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree felony of dealing in materials harmful to a minor was dismissed.
Judge Darold McDade in 4th District Court ordered the American Fork man to report to the Utah County Jail for his sentence on Dec. 6.
According to charges, Hall sent inappropriate pictures to a 16-year-old female student sometime in July 2019. They had also sent numerous text messages about tattoos, games, family life and sex, although not with each other, police reported.
The teenager told investigators Hall had given her alcohol when she slept at his residence in 2018. She denied there had been any sexual contact with Hall, charges state.
In interviews with police, Hall reportedly said he had similar conversations with other students, but he is not currently facing any additional charges.
Hall taught seventh grade and eighth grade math last year at Centennial Middle School, according to Provo City School District officials. He had been employed with the Provo City School District for five years and was scheduled to start teaching at Timpview High School before his arrest.