A Springville dog owner who allegedly repeatedly allowed her pit bull to bite children has been charged with a felony, according to court documents filed in 4th District Court.
On June 13, an 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being severely injured by her mother's pit bull, charges state.
The girl received 27 stitches on her cheek, chin and around her eye and had scarring and permanent damage to her tear ducts. This is the second time the dog has bit the girl on the face, police reported.
Her mother, Kayla Price, 26, reportedly insisted on bringing the pit bull back into her home even though the dog has bitten other children in the past.
Price was charged on Tuesday with child abuse, a third-degree felony, and allowing a vicious animal to go at large, a class B misdemeanor.