A 12-year-old girl from Goshen died several hours after sustaining injuries from falling off an all-terrain vehicle.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident in Goshen on Monday around 7:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated there had been an accident involving an ATV, according to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they discovered bystanders administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to a 12-year-old girl.
The girl had been riding on a four-wheeler with two friends, driving north on the shoulder of the road. The driver, a 13-year-old girl, told deputies during the ride the ATV jerked, causing the 12-year-old girl to fall off.
During the fall, the girl sustained several serious injuries to her head and right ankle, according to the press release. Residents in nearby homes arrived at the scene to offer aid and found the 12-year-old girl was not breathing. That is when the residents began administering CPR.
Deputies assisted in life-saving efforts until Santaquin emergency medical technicians arrived. Later that evening, an AirMed helicopter also responded, transporting the girl to the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for medical attention.
At 11:30 p.m., 4 hours after dispatch receive the call, 12-year-old Marley Tarango of Goshen was pronounced dead.
Through further investigation, deputies discovered Tarango had her helmet with her during the ride but was not wearing it when she fell off. The 13-year-old driver was also not wearing a helmet, but the 10-year-old passenger was.
The driver and the other passenger did not sustain any injuries during the incident.