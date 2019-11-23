Officers with the Brigham Young University Police Department arrested a Hawaiian man who reportedly raped a woman earlier this year near a popular hiking trail in Provo.
Vai Liu, 30, was charged in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
In July, Liu and a woman were kissing in a vehicle parked near the Y trailhead, according to court documents. At one point, Liu reportedly sexually abused and assaulted the woman despite her protests.
Investigators learned Liu also reportedly sent several texts apologizing to the woman.
He is not currently in custody, though charges state prosecutors intend to seek a warrant for his arrest.