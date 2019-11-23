STK - Gavel
Buy Now
Stock Photo

Officers with the Brigham Young University Police Department arrested a Hawaiian man who reportedly raped a woman earlier this year near a popular hiking trail in Provo.

Vai Liu, 30, was charged in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In July, Liu and a woman were kissing in a vehicle parked near the Y trailhead, according to court documents. At one point, Liu reportedly sexually abused and assaulted the woman despite her protests.

Investigators learned Liu also reportedly sent several texts apologizing to the woman.

He is not currently in custody, though charges state prosecutors intend to seek a warrant for his arrest.

Tags

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!