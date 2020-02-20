Hawaiian officials arrested the mother of two missing Idaho children after she and her new husband were observed traveling from island to island in the weeks following their wedding.
According to a statement posted to Facebook by the Kaua'i Police Department, 47-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Kaua’i, Hawaii, on Thursday on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho. Daybell is currently being held on $5 million bail.
Authorities have since charged her with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of a court order.
These charges stem from the disappearance of Daybell’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, who have been missing since September.
“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” Kaua‘i Chief of Police Todd Raybuck said. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”
In December 2019, the Rexburg Police Department out of Idaho requested aid from the Kaua'i Police Department in locating Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, on Kaua‘i, according to the statement. The Kaua'i Police Department also received an affidavit requesting assistance in securing a search warrant.
Kaua‘i officials presented an order from Idaho courts to Daybell on Jan. 25, demanded she produce her children to authorities in Madison County. The following day, the Kaua'i Police Department served a search warrant in relation to the Rexburg Police Department’s investigation on a vehicle and a condo Daybell and her husband rented.
Daybell is expected to appear before a judge in Hawaii on Kaua‘i, although the date is to be determined. She will have the opportunity to fight her extradition to Idaho, however once in Idaho, she will face criminal charges. There are currently no criminal charges against Vallow in Kaua‘i, according to the statement.
Daybell’s children were last seen in Idaho, and officials have no indication that they are on Kaua‘i.
In a previous statement, the Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed they are offering “investigative, forensic and technical assistance in Idaho and Utah” in relation to the missing children.
Chad Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell who died in her sleep in October, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Springville High School and a former student at Brigham Young University. She also worked as a secretary for the city’s Parks Department and a computer teacher at Art City Elementary before the family moved to Idaho in 2015.