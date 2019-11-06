Felony charges were filed on Wednesday against a Heber City man who reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and ordered her to lie to police officers.
Daniel Cornell Cosby, 37, was charged in 4th District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. He is also facing a third-degree felony of obstructing justice and three class A misdemeanors for criminal mischief, damage communication device and assault.
On Halloween night, Cosby reportedly got into an argument with his then-girlfriend and grabbed her arms tightly enough to bruise her.
The woman ended the relationship after the incident and told Cosby he is not welcome at her home in Eagle Mountain, charges state. A few days later, Cosby reportedly broke into the home in the middle of the night with a knife.
"(Cosby) entered victim's residence without permission, rushed into her bedroom and shouted, 'Where is he? Tell me where he is!'" according to charges. "It appears (Cosby) broke in to confront a suspected boyfriend."
After failing to find another person in the home, Cosby reportedly grabbed a knife and locked himself in the bedroom with the woman.
He also took her phone and told her not to call police, but later returned the device and ordered her to call a family member living in the basement of the home. Unbeknownst to Cosby, the family member had already called law enforcement.
"When (Cosby) realized that police were at the front door, he put the knife to his throat and told victim, 'Go fix this. You better fix this or I'm going to kill myself,'" charges state.
The woman followed the commands until the family member met the officers at the door and revealed where Cosby was hiding upstairs.
He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail. His first court appearance is set for Nov. 7.
Charges also state Cosby was convicted of a domestic violence assault in April 2016.