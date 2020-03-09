The American Fork Police Department arrested a Herriman man on seven potential charges after he allegedly threatened hotel employees.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, employees at a hotel in American Fork contacted police after they observed a man physically assault a woman.
While reportedly assaulting the woman, the male suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Aaron Kunz of Herriman, pulled the fire alarm and attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Two hotel employees pursued Kunz. During the pursuit, Kunz allegedly threatened to stab them if they came closer to him, according to arrest documents. Kunz also allegedly picked up a rock and pretended to throw it at the employees on two separate occasions as they attempted to keep his location known.
As officers approached Kunz, they observed he had a rock in his hand and watched him attempt to discard drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause affidavit.
While placing the suspect in custody, officials discovered additional drug paraphernalia, multiple identification cards that did not belong to Kunz, and white pills in the shape of bar during a search of Kunz’ person. Law enforcement identified the pills as Xanax, according to arrest documents.
Two additional wallets were also discovered on Kunz’ person, including his roommate’s and the female victim’s. The roommate reported to police that Kunz should not have been in possession of his wallet, which contained the roommate’s social security card and driver’s license. The roommate also reported that $250 appeared to be missing from the wallet.
While investigating the potential assault, the victim told police Kunz had put her in a chokehold. The hotel employees also told police they had witness Kunz punching the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
Officials requested to see video surveillance of the incident and reportedly observed Kunz putting his hand around the victim’s neck and pushing her out of the door of the hotel.
He was arrested under suspicion of a third-degree felony charge of attempted aggravated assault with force to injure, two class A misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of another individual’s identifying documents, and four class B misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property, summoning emergency response when not needed, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
Kunz is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail. The suspect is currently be held on $17,010 bond.