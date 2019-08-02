A 37-year-old homeless man reportedly broke into a Provo home, stole items and then camped in the backyard.
Harley Hess was arrested by Provo police and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of burglary of a dwelling, the third-degree felony of criminal mischief, the class A misdemeanor of failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, the class B misdemeanor of theft and the class C misdemeanor of intoxication.
An officer spoke to renters on Thursday who said they had returned home to find four windows broken and personal items missing, according to a police report. A tenant reportedly found a transient camp in their backyard.
Hess ran into trees and brush when he saw the tenant, according to a police report. The missing items were reportedly found in his camp.
The officer reportedly approached Hess and told him to stop. Hess walked away from the officer and continued to walk until he was told to stop a third time, according to the report.