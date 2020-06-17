Officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to a local residence after a woman reportedly returned home to find an armed man.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers were dispatched to the Lehi residence on reports of a burglary in progress. A local resident reported she had returned home to find a man wearing dark clothing inside her residence.
The woman told police he was last seen leaving her home on a motorcycle, adding that she knew of the man but only as “Dexter.” She also advised authorities that he had been armed with a knife when she saw him.
When officials arrived on scene, the woman gave an account of coming home to find the west door of her residence had been kicked in, breaking the door, according to arrest documents. She added that when she attempted to open it, she was met with resistance and had to push hard to get the door ajar.
After she finally got the door open, she was met by a man holding a knife in his hands. The woman said she felt threatened and told police she believed he was holding the knife to scare her.
The woman began to speak with the man in an attempt to defuse the situation with the man, and he told her he was in the home to “hide from police,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities reported that as she spoke with the man, she began to walk further into the home and noticed several items had been ransacked, adding that the man had also allegedly requested pills or medication, which the woman told him she didn’t have.
After venturing further into the residence, the woman reportedly also saw a duffel bag that was filled with her valuable items, and confronted the man about robbing her. At that point, the man left the residence, getting onto his motorcycle and driving away before the woman called dispatch.
According to arrest documents, police also observed damage to the door on the west side of the residence as well as several items that had been placed in front of the door in what officials believe was an attempt to barricade it. Once a catalog of her things had been completed, the woman told police several items were missing from her home, including medications and jewelry.
The man, later identified as 29-year-old Dexter Martinez of Hooper, was located not too far from the residence in Lehi.
A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Martinez and his motorcycle, positively identifying him as the man who was inside of the residence during the burglary due to the woman’s description of the clothes he was wearing.
Martinez was detained and was allegedly found to be in possession of several items that the woman had reported missing from her home, including jewelry and medications that belonged to the woman’s daughter, according to the probable cause statement.
A missing wedding band containing diamonds, however, was not found on Martinez' person and is still missing.
Martinez was taken into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony theft, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $20,000 bail.