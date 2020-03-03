The mother of two missing Idaho children is expected to make her first court appearance in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday.
Court administrators reported 47-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell will appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at the Madison County Courthouse where she will read her charges.
Following her initial appearance, Daybell is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing that will be scheduled at a later time. At the preliminary hearing, the judge is set to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to transfer the case from magistrate court to district court.
Daybell was arrested in Kaua’i, Hawaii, in February on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the Kaua’i Police Department.
Daybell is currently being held in the Kaua'i Community Correctional Center on $5 million bail, which Daybell previously requested be reduced. A judge denied her request for reduced bail in court on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i on Feb. 26.
Since her arrest on Feb. 20, authorities have charged Daybell with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. Daybell will also be facing charges for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of a court order.
The charges stem from the disappearance of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow. Joshua has been missing since early September, and Tylee has not been seen since August. Daybell’s children were last seen in Idaho, and officials have no indication that they are on Kaua‘i.
Daybell’s new husband arrived in Rexburg on Saturday, but he has not been charged with any crimes as of Tuesday.
On Jan. 25, Kaua‘i officials served Daybell with an order for her to produce her children to authorities in Madison County by 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The following day, the Kaua’i Police Department served a search warrant on a vehicle and a condo Daybell and her husband rent in conjunction to the Rexburg Police Department’s investigation.
Daybell missed the deadline to produce her children and remained in Hawaii with her new husband.
The Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed in a previous statement that they are offering “investigative, forensic and technical assistance in Idaho and Utah” in relation to the missing children.
Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died in her sleep in October, according to her obituary. She graduated from Springville High School before attending Brigham Young University as a student.
Tammy Daybell was buried at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery but her remains have been exhumed in connection with the disappearance, the AP reported.
Chad Daybell married his now-wife Lori Vallow-Daybell two weeks after the death of Tammy Daybell. The couple have lived in Hawaii since their marriage.