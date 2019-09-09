Authorities confirmed the remains of an Orem woman and her son were found more than a month after a Utah man admitted to killing and burying the two bodies almost four years ago.
The remains were discovered last Friday about five miles south of Eureka in Juab County, according to a social media post form the Orem Police Department.
Members of the Juab County Search and Rescue Team came across "what they believed to be a shallow grave" and found human remains in the grave, the post stated.
The remains were removed from the area and the Medical Examiner's Office determined the bodies were Emily Quijano Almiron and her 3-year-old son Gabe Almiron.
"Our hearts also go out to the families of Emily and Gabe. We hope that these efforts have brought some peace and comfort into your lives," the department wrote.
Investigators with the FBI, the Orem Police Department, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Juab County Search and Rescue Team searched the area for more than a month after the sudden confession from the Smithfield man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son.
Christopher Poulson, 30, pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder, a first-degree felony and one count of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
After keeping the details of the murder quiet for years, he finally agreed to cooperate with investigators and reveal the location of the bodies in exchange for a plea deal and reduced sentence.
Prosecutors said Poulson led investigators to the location in central Utah, although he reportedly said he didn't remember exactly where the remains were buried.
Almiron and her son were reported missing the night of Sept. 8, 2015, after family members realized she missed shifts at work, classes at the Utah College of Massage Therapy and a child custody exchange.
According to a statement read in court, Poulson was babysitting Gabriel when he severely injured the child. Instead of seeking medical attention, Poulson put the boy to bed.
No details were released about the nature of the injury or the incident.
When Almiron arrived home, she reportedly also went to bed. In the morning when Poulson checked on Gabriel, he found the boy had died.
Poulson “panicked,” prosecutors said, and he took a handgun and shot Almiron while she slept, court documents state.
No further details were released about what occurred after the killings. Prosecutors said Poulson was drinking alcohol and using meth while he was babysitting.
“The complete disappearance of Emily and Gabriel and their abandonment of all their property, coupled with defendant’s actions and obstructions and lies to police, show that defendant murdered Emily and three-year-old Gabriel in the same criminal episode, and then wrapped them in sheets to move their bodies and then buried or otherwise disposed,” charges stated.
The murder charge carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison, and the other charge has a possible sentence of one to 15 years.
The sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the 4th District Courthouse in Provo.