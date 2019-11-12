Nearly five months after former Utah County commissioner Greg Graves sued his fellow commissioners for spreading malicious information about him, a district judge is deciding whether or not to dismiss the lawsuit.
On Tuesday morning, Judge Robert Lunnen listened to arguments and questioned if the lawsuit met requirements for invasion of privacy, libel and defamation.
"How do you show the county official acted in actual malice?" he mused during the oral arguments.
Graves was a controversial elected official during his time serving as a county commissioner between 2015 and 2018.
He often had a "contentious relationship" and "many political disagreements" with Utah County commissioners Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie, according to the lawsuit filed in American Fork 4th District Court.
An internal misconduct report by an independent workplace investigator revealed Graves was widely viewed as a workplace bully who could be "intimidating," "explosive" and "threatening."
The height of his controversy came in October 2017 when the director of the Utah County human resources department filed complaints that Graves had sexually harassed her and made inappropriate comments to her.
But despite extensive interviews and research, the workplace investigator could not find any eyewitnesses to confirm or deny if Graves had engaged in "various allegations of sexual or suggestive comments and behaviors."
"The contents of the report are what they are," said Ryan Schriever, Graves' attorney, during the court hearing on Tuesday. "What we're asking the court to decide is what the effects would have on a reasonable person."
Graves claims the female employee fabricated the allegations in an attempt to remove him from his position, and the other commissioners spread the information to damage his reputation.
The commissioners' decision to release a redacted version of the misconduct report but later turn around and identify Graves as the subject of the report was an act of malice, Schriever stated.
He added a social media post identifying Graves, calling for his resignation and threatening to censure his government power should not be considered a government duty.
"It violated what they had decided was the proper scope of the governmental function," he said.
Andrew Morse, who represented the Utah County government as well as the commissioners and the female employee, argued the actions of his clients were protected under the Governmental Immunity Act.
The public and the news media already knew Graves was the subject of the investigation, he explained, and the commissioners were not at fault for sharing known information with their constituents.
"Public officials names who are the subject of a sexual harassment investigation should not be redacted," Morse added.
He explained using Twitter and Facebook to communicate with the public should also fall under government functions with the rise of social media.
"Facebook is yesterday's press conference," he stated. "It is the way officials communicate."
At the end of the hearing, the judge chose to take the issue under advisement and complete further research before issuing a decision within 60 days.