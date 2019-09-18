Defense attorneys attempted to strike a new plea agreement on Tuesday for a Utah man who reportedly revealed how he killed his girlfriend and her son and where he buried their bodies four years ago, but a 4th District Court judge decided the agreement could not be renegotiated to give the man a shorter prison sentence.
Christopher Poulson, 30, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, and manslaughter, a second-degree felony, last month and disclosed new details about the deaths in order to secure a plea deal.
During the court proceedings, prosecutors agreed to allow Poulson to try and withdraw his pleas if he helped locate the bodies of Emily Quijano Almiron and her 3-year-old son Gabe Almiron before his sentencing.
Although Judge Robert Lunnen listened to the possibility of a new arrangement Tuesday, he ultimately decided to not allow Poulson to re-enter pleas to 30 second degree felonies.
The murder charge carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison, and the other charge has a possible sentence of one to 15 years. The sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
Authorities found the remains on Sept. 9 more than a month after Poulson admitted to killing and burying the two bodies almost four years ago.
The remains were discovered in a shallow grave about five miles south of Eureka in Juab County, according to a social media post form the Orem Police Department.
Prosecutors said Poulson led investigators to the location in central Utah, although he reportedly said he didn’t remember exactly where the remains were buried.
Almiron and her son were reported missing the night of Sept. 8, 2015, after family members realized she missed shifts at work, classes at the Utah College of Massage Therapy and a child custody exchange.
According to a statement read in court, Poulson was babysitting Gabriel when he severely injured the child. Instead of seeking medical attention, Poulson put the boy to bed.
No details were released about the nature of the injury or the incident.
When Almiron arrived home, she reportedly also went to bed. In the morning when Poulson checked on Gabriel, he found the boy had died.
Poulson “panicked,” prosecutors said, and he took a handgun and shot Almiron while she slept, court documents state.
No further details were released about what occurred after the killings. Prosecutors said Poulson was drinking alcohol and using meth while he was babysitting.