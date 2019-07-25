A retired Saratoga Springs police officer was ordered to serve nearly four months in jail for inappropriate sexual activities with a teenager he met on a dating app in 2017.
A jury trial in May determined Aaron Rosen, 47, was guilty of a third-degree felony and class A misdemeanor of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old.
On July 16, Judge James Brady sentenced Rosen to 120 days in jail with credit for time served. The judge also merged the misdemeanor conviction with the felony charge to avoid double jeopardy.
Rosen will also serve three years of probation and complete any required treatment.
Charges state Rosen and a male teenager met on a dating app. In July 2017, the two met at the teenager’s house and allegedly engaged in sexual activities.
Court documents reported when the teenager’s father came home early from work, Rosen ran from the house through a screen door and jumped from the second-story balcony.
When Saratoga Springs police officers arrived and discovered the suspect was Rosen, the investigation was passed to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.