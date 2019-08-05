A former Spanish Fork police officer will serve at least one year in prison after he violated a protective order and sexually abused his ex-wife and recorded her through the blinds of her home.
Aaron Foster, 39, pleaded guilty in June to four counts of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of voyeurism, all class B misdemeanors.
On Friday, a 4th District Court judge ordered Foster to spend one to 15 years in prison for the felony charges with each sentence running concurrently.
The misdemeanor convictions were deemed fulfilled since Foster already served 36 days in the Utah County Jail. The judge also signed another continuing protective order between Foster and his ex-wife.
According to charges, Foster took inappropriate pictures of the woman without her knowledge or consent. Investigators searching Foster’s phone also found photos and video taken through the blinds outside the woman’s house.
During one incident in October 2018, the woman told investigators she woke up to Foster touching her inappropriately while she slept.
Foster resigned from the Spanish Fork Police Department almost a decade ago after serving as a police officer from July 2007 to June 2010.