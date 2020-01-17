Three years ago, Christopher Jeremy “CJ” Prue was added to the sex offenders registry and sentenced to one year in jail for molesting a teenage boy who lived near Alpine.
On Friday, he was convicted again for sexually assaulting a second Alpine teenager multiple times between 2014 and 2018.
Judge Thomas Low sentenced the 28-year-old to 15 years to life in prison for a first-degree felony of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was also sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for a second-degree felony of kidnapping. The two sentences will run concurrently.
Since Prue was serving probation for a third-degree felony of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, he will also serve no more than five years in prison which will run consecutively to the recent sentences.
In June 2019, the Lone Peak Police Department reported Prue met the boy in 2014 through an online Pokemon game. He reportedly picked up the boy from his home near Alpine sometime later and sexually assaulted him inside his vehicle.
Other sexual assaults happened at the teenager’s home and continued multiple times for four years, police reported.
The boy, now 17 years old, told investigators that Prue also took him to a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sexually assaulted him inside the building.
During interviews with detectives, Prue reportedly admitted to the allegations and stated the assaults ended in 2016.
However, investigators learned he had been texting and using social media as recently as June to try and meet with the teenager again.