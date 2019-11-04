The next time Matt Frank Hoover appears in 4th District Court, more than a year will have passed since he reportedly shot and killed a Provo police officer in a parking lot in Orem.
Hoover, 41, was charged with aggravated murder after a fatal confrontation with Provo and Orem police officers in January near a Bed Bath & Beyond near University Parkway in Orem.
Judge Kraig Powell scheduled the next court status hearing for Feb. 10, where prosecuting and defense attorneys will decide whether or not they are ready for a preliminary hearing set for April 15-17.
Although Hoover has three separate criminal cases pending against him, Powell decided on Monday to wait until the murder case is reviewed before moving forward with the other charges.
Officers were attempting to arrest Hoover when he reportedly shot Master Officer Joseph Shinners on Jan. 5, 2019. The Provo officer returned fire and died from the shooting later that night at a local hospital.
Hoover was on felony probation when the shooting occurred for a third-degree felony conviction of joyriding in March 2017.
He is currently facing charges for aggravated murder, a capital offense; assault against a police officer, theft of stolen property, possession of a dangerous weapon, all second-degree felonies; failure to stop at command of police and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies.
In a separate case, he is charged with failure to stop at command of police, a third-degree felony, and giving false identity to police, a class C misdemeanor.
Hoover remains in custody at the Utah County Jail without bail.