After hearing evidence and deliberating for only 30 minutes, a 4th District Court jury decided a Provo man was guilty of attempting to sexually assault a minor during an undercover operation earlier this year.
In May, Alberto Andrade, 31, was one of 13 people arrested during an investigation designed to catch child sexual predators online on social media apps. He was charged with attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and entire a minor by internet, a second-degree felony.
Although Andrade pleaded not guilty to the two charges in August, a jury trial found him guilty on Friday, according to a press release from the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
“Yesterday, two important things happened,” Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said in a statement. “First, through the coordinated efforts of law enforcement, investigators and our prosecution trial team we charged and tried a dangerous predator before he could harm this child or anyone else. Second, we trusted a jury of his peers to find him decisively guilty upon his trial and reviewing the evidence. This is how the justice system is designed to work and part of our commitment to have more jury trials.”
Court documents state Andrade used social media to contact an undercover agent, who posed as a 13-year-old girl, and asked if he could meet the agent for sex. Officers arrested Andrade later the same day at an agreed meeting point at a Provo public park.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC, teamed up with the Provo Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office during the operation.
The sting lasted one week from May 13 to 17, and officials said the men were reportedly actively and aggressively trying to initiate sexual contact with children. Six more men were arrested during another similar undercover operation in June.
“Utah County is safer because we removed this child predator from our community before he could hurt a child. Even though Mr. Andrade was trying to meet an undercover officer, stats show that predators, like Mr. Andrade, are likely to have met with other child victims prior to their arrest,” Deputy Utah County Attorney Carl Hollan stated in the press release. “I’m encouraged as we continue proactive policing like the work in this case that we are able to protect more children from these predators.”
The sentencing was set for Nov. 21 with a potential conviction of 15 years to life in prison.