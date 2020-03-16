A jury found a 20-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed another man at an Orem apartment in 2019 not guilt of three out of the four charges prosecuted by the Utah County Attorney's Office out of Provo, including first-degree felony murder.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office charged Elbert John Paule of Chula Vista, California, with two felony and two misdemeanor charges after prosecutors alleged he shot 26-year-old Dominique Barnett at his apartment in Orem in front of Barnett’s girlfriend in February 2019.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest last February, Barnett allegedly went to Paule’s apartment complex to visit him. When Barnett arrived at his apartment, Paule allegedly opened the door and shot Barnett point-blank in the torso without warning using a 12 gauge shotgun.
Paule then allegedly threw the shotgun off of the apartment balcony and fled from the complex. He eventually turned himself over to police officers.
Barnett was transported to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead about an hour after the shooting. An autopsy revealed the shotgun blast had caused significant trauma to Barnett’s liver causing him to quickly bleed to death.
Barnett and Paule had allegedly had a verbal altercation over the phone the day of the shooting, and witnesses told police, according to an unsealed search warrant, that Paule was paranoid that Barnett was coming to fight him.
The office filed charges of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice, class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and class B misdemeanor assault in March 2019. Paule entered a plea of not guilty for each charge the following month.
In September, District Judge Lynn Davis set an eight-day trial for March 2 through March 13 at 4th District Court in Provo. If convicted of the murder charge alone, Paule could have been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.
After seven days of evidence and cross examination of witnesses, the jury found Paule not guilty of the first-degree felony murder charge as well as the class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and class B misdemeanor assault charges. The jury did, however, find Paule guilty of second-degree felony obstruction of justice.
Paule will appear in court on April 22 at 1:30 p.m. to receive sentencing for the second-degree felony charge.