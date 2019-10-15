Despite earning more than $100,000 for several years, a Pleasant Grove man was found guilty of failing to file any taxes for his income during the last decade.
Last week Robin Dale Kartchner, 69, was convicted of 15 felony charges including nine counts of failing to render proper tax return, all third-degree felonies, and six counts of intent to defeat the payment of tax, all second-degree felonies.
According to a press release from the Utah State Tax Commission, Kartchner repeatedly claimed zero income on his tax returns since 2007. But his employers reported he earned wages ranging from $77,000 to $112,800.
"He repeatedly displays contempt for government authority through failure to respond to attempts by the Utah State Tax Commission to bring his tax payments into compliance," charges stated.
Kartchner was initially charged with 22 felonies in February 2017, but the additional charges like communication fraud and pattern of unlawful activity were dismissed by the jury.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March 2018, and after rescheduling the trial five different times, the jury returned a guilty verdict last Friday.
"Defendant has shown a repeated unwillingness to subject himself to the laws of the State of Utah," charges state. "Defendant has participated in and lost administrative appeals and still refuses to comply with lawful requests."
The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25. He faces a potential sentence of one to 15 years in prison.