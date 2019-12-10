Tuesday marked the fifth day of a jury trial for Jerad Gourdin, a man charged with murdering a Provo woman with a stereo cord inside her home more than five years ago.
The 35-year-old suspect sat quietly in a blue sweater, plaid shirt and grey slacks next to his attorneys as DNA analysts and neighbors discussed the death of Belen Perez.
Her body was found on May 21, 2014, inside her home near the front door. She had a stereo power cord tied around her neck, and the state medical examiner's office determined the 60-year-old had been strangled to death.
Various chemicals, including drain cleaner and antifreeze, had been poured on Perez’s body, especially around her neck and chest to try and destroy evidence, police reported.
Her home at 1675 W. 50 North showed no signs of forced entry, and Perez's purse was found nearby on a couch with $350 in cash and an iPod missing, according to court documents.
Although DNA samples were taken from a power cord, a cigarette, a wallet, a purse and swabs from a coffee table, two forensic DNA analysts testified on Tuesday that several pieces of evidence simply didn't have enough DNA to process.
"If there was bleach on the cord, it could degrade or eliminate DNA," said Kelly Sage, a Salt Lake City forensic analyst with Sorenson Forensics.
After a lengthy investigation, Gourdin was charged in April 2018 with homicide committed for pecuniary gain, a first-degree felony. He could serve up to life in prison if convicted.
Multiple neighbors told police that Gourdin had asked to mow or fertilize their lawns or to borrow equipment to do those tasks on the day of the murder, court records state. He had been released from the Utah State Prison a month earlier and lived with another neighbor close to Perez's residence.
Larry and Carolyn Johnson lived in the same neighborhood since 1972. The couple testified Gourdin had reportedly knocked on their door and asked to borrow a lawnmower that morning.
"I think he just stood there inside the door," Carolyn Johnson said. "But I didn't see him mowing the lawn ever."
Both identified Gourdin in the courtroom and stated after he borrowed their lawnmower, the couple left to go shopping and attend an event in Payson.
When they returned home later that evening, "there were police cars all along the street and that yellow tape around the Perez home," said Larry Johnson.
Former neighbor Joseph Luce testified he felt "really, really uneasy" when Gourdin knocked on his door. When another neighbor agreed to let Gourdin mow her lawn, Luce reluctantly allowed him to borrow the mower.
"I kept noticing him looking past me," he said. "It felt bizarre."
Mary Wright-Burr stated she was driving home when she spotted someone fitting Gourdin's description walking on the sidewalk and acting strangely.
"They would run for a minute and then stop and walk and look over their shoulder like they wanted to run," she said. "The first thing I thought was what did they do?"
Gourdin is currently serving time at the Utah State Prison for stabbing someone with a screwdriver the day after Perez’s death, according to the probable cause statement. He reportedly approached another inmate about possible initiation into a gang.
"Knowing initiation required a killing, Gourdin asked if a previous incident could satisfy that requirement," the probable cause statement reported. "The information provided to law enforcement by this inmate would not have been publicly or otherwise available, outside of contact with Gourdin."
In early interviews with investigators, Gourdin stated he had only spoken to Perez from the sidewalk. By the third interview, he told police he had stepped inside the house and shaken Perez’s hand.
The 12-day jury trial is scheduled to continue through Dec. 20.