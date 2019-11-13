Six months after a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her Provo apartment, the Provo man accused of killing her pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Michael Robinson, 28, was charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges last week, and 4th District Court Judge Christine Johnson scheduled a six-day jury trial for the case in May.
On May 7, Robinson and his ex-girlfriend, Freya Larsen, were reportedly arguing in her living room apartment around 4 p.m. at a multi-family residence near 370 E. Center St. in Provo.
At some point, Larsen stood by the front door of the home and Robinson shot her in the right side of the head with a .380 black handgun, police reported.
He reportedly called 911 for assistance and explained he had shot Larsen because she scared him.
"He also stated that they were fighting and she told him she was going to kill him and she was mad at him. He also made the statement later that he shot her but it was an accident," police reported in a probable cause statement.
When police arrived at the scene, investigators found two full magazines of ammunition for the handgun used in the shooting.
Charges state Larsen died from the gunshot wound soon after at a local hospital.
Robinson had previously threatened her nearly a month earlier by holding a loaded gun to her head and telling her he would shoot her.
In interviews with investigators, family members described the relationship as "toxic" and Larsen had told them she feared for her safety, according to court documents.
At one point, Larsen had reportedly taken a gun away from Robinson because she was afraid, police reported.
"Injuries observed on the victim's body suggest that she had been the victim of physical abuse prior to her death," charges state.
Robinson is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail. The next court date is set for Jan. 9.