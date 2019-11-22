Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Layton man in Lehi Thursday after the man reportedly had sex with a teenager.
Kenton Jenson was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the first-degree felony of rape, the third-degree felony of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-17 year old and the class A misdemeanor of obstruction of justice.
Jenson reportedly had sent explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl, which included stating that he enjoyed having sex with her and that they would need a safe word, according to a police report. At one point in the messages, the girl said that they needed to move to Snapchat so the messages between the two could be deleted.
Jenson reportedly told police that he thought the girl was 18 and had sex with her twice before she told him she was 17 years old. He told police the girl wanted to apologize for lying to him so he was going to take her to lunch to hear her apology, according to the report.
Police believe he intended to have sex with the girl Thursday, according to the report. The girl reportedly told police she initially lied to Jenson about her age, had sex with him at a hotel in Lehi, and then told him that she was a minor. After he learned she was 17, they reportedly had sex two more times, according to police.