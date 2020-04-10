After three years, Gov. Gary Herbert signed legislation that establishes a program to conduct extrajudicial, fact-based reviews of criminal convictions and sentences.
Bruce Goodman was 34 years old when police found Sherry Ann Fales Williams’ body bound and nude near a freeway off-ramp north of Beaver. Goodman worked at a ranch south of Las Vegas and was in a relationship with Williams shortly before her death.
Goodman was arrested in Texas shortly after Williams’ body was found and voluntarily returned to Utah for questioning. He was charged for her murder in December 1984 and stood trial over a year later in February 1986.
He was convicted of second-degree felony murder on Feb. 15, 1986, and was sentenced to five years to life in prison. Almost 20 years later, Goodman reached out to the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center in Salt Lake City.
The center’s lawyers petitioned for DNA tests to be conducted on the cigarette butt and the rape kit, and a judge granted the order. Tests revealed the same male’s DNA on the rape kit and the cigarette butt, but also showed that man was not Goodman.
In November 2004, Goodman’s conviction was vacated and the case was dismissed after a recommendation from the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Goodman was released from prison on Nov. 9, 2004 and died the day before the 10-year anniversary of his release.
Hundreds of thousands of convictions are overturned each year, and stories like Goodman’s are the reason some Utah County residents fought so hard for legislation to protect both prosecutors and accused men and women.
In 2017, the Utah County Commission attempted to create a committee that would look into prosecutorial misconduct.
The committee, called the Utah County Restorative Justice Commission, would report any allegation of prosecutorial misconduct and would have been a seven-person review board, including five residents whose cases ended in acquittal or were dismissed over the past decade.
After receiving a report, the Utah County Commission would then send it to another law enforcement agency for investigation.
At the time of this initial attempt to form an oversight committee, only seven of the 35,000 cases the Utah County Attorney’s Office had handled over the last 10 years were referred to the Utah Court of Appeals or the Utah Supreme Court on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.
Of the seven cases, none of them were overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct.
Then-Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman said the committee was a direct attack on prosecutors and police departments that investigate and prepare cases. He also argued the creation of such a committee was unconstitutional and created distrust between the Utah County Attorney’s Office and county residents.
Former Utah County Sheriff James Tracy also said the committee could have unintended consequences for law enforcement officers and victims of crimes, adding that it could disrupt the judiciary process.
The possibility of forming a committee to oversee prosecutorial misconduct was driven by two local, high-profile cases involving former Provo City Councilman Steve Turley and Conrad Truman.
Turley was charged with fraud by the Utah County Attorney’s Office in 2011. During the process, Utah County prosecutors allegedly violated Utah’s wiretapping laws to listen to conversations between Turley and his attorneys.
Charges against Turley were later dismissed in 2015, but he had already given up his council seat and spent thousands of dollars on defense attorneys.
Truman was convicted in 2014 for the murder of his wife, who had been shot and killed in their Orem home two years earlier. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison but only served three years before he was exonerated in 2017.
Both Turley and Truman filed civil suits, which were later dismissed largely due to prosecutorial absolute immunity. Under the federal civil rights statute, prosecutors are entitled to absolute immunity from civil liability, which is an unconditional grant of protection.
Government officials are entitled to qualified immunity, a related statute that protects officials as long as their conduct does not violate constitutional rights.
In 2018, the Utah County Commission voted to table the creation of the Utah County Restorative Justice Commission to allow more discussion with judges and law enforcement officials.
Two weeks ago, Herbert signed House Bill 324 into law after its introduction during the 2020 General Session. The legislation allows prosecution agencies to form conviction integrity units.
Integrity units can be established to investigate plausible allegations of factual innocence, newly discovered material evidence, or information that is discovered or received by the prosecution agency after a trial, conviction or sentencing, according to the bill. Individuals convicted of a crime can also submit an application to request a review of the conviction or sentencing.
Once a review has been conducted, the conviction integrity unit will present its findings to the district attorney, county attorney, attorney general or other prosecutor who directly oversees and supervises the establishing office.
Courts can grant relief to qualifying petitions by vacating the conviction, vacating the petition and ordering a new trial, vacating the sentence and ordering further proceedings, or modifying the conviction or sentence.
A petition can be dismissed if it fails to provide evidence that asserts grounds on which relief can be granted.