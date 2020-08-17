A Lehi man is in custody after attempting to disarm a police officer who was called to the scene of a disturbance.
Officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to Crest Haven Apartments on reports of a disturbance around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Initial reports indicated a man, who was described as being possibly intoxicated, was attempting to gain access to an apartment that was not his.
In an effort to enter the apartment, the man began kicking at, and banging on, another apartment door, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Before authorities arrived, the man left the apartment and witnesses reported seeing him falling down in the parking lot.
A short time later, officials made contact with the man who was identified as 29-year-old Yannis Barrientos of Lehi. Barrientos allegedly told police he was sober, but officers on scene reported he was “not acting normal,” according to arrest documents.
One of Barrientos’ family members reportedly told authorities he drinks cough syrup to get high, and with this information in mind, police called medical personnel to the scene to clear him. Paramedics informed police he would be transported to a hospital for further medical attention.
While Barrientos was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities gathered statements from the complainants who requested he be charged. An officer followed the ambulance to Mountain Point Hospital where Barrientos was admitted into the emergency room by hospital staff.
Once he was more alert, police prepared a citation for disorderly conduct as an infraction and release Barrientos from the hospital.
However, according to the probable cause affidavit, while an officer was attempting to explain the citation, Barrientos, who was sitting upright in a hospital bed, allegedly stated he was Jesus Christ and began demanding that the officer take out his firearm and shoot himself. The officer told Barrientos he was not going to do that.
In response, Barrientos allegedly lunged for the officer’s gun, making contact with the upper portion. The officer kept his firearm retained in the holster, disengaging and de-escalating the situation until additional officers were able to respond to the location.
Barrientos was restrained for the duration of his medical evaluation, allegedly continuing to demand the officer kill himself and making motions as if attempting to compel the officer to remove his firearm from the holster.
During later questioning, Barrientos allegedly told police he believed he was in a psychotic state, also telling authorities he has not been diagnosed with any mental illnesses. Barrientos also allegedly claimed he felt the officer was the devil and he was tasked with “ending” him, according to arrest documents.
After being medically cleared, Barrientos was transported to the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of first-degree felony disarming a police officer.
Barrientos is currently being held on $20,170 bail.