Officers arrested an armed Lehi man early Wednesday morning after he reportedly threatened to kill several people near a playground apartment in Lehi.
Jeremy Smith, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife near Mayflower Harbor Apartments at 4125 N. 3250 West in Lehi.
Six individuals told officers Smith had approached them with a knife and stated he believed the group was kids playing soccer. He also reportedly said he thought the six people were holograms, according to a probable cause report.
"Jeremy advised them that he was going to kill them if they were holograms and started banging playground equipment with his knife, and would eventually slash at one of the victims," police reported.
The group tried to run away from the area and Smith reportedly chased them with a knife. He reportedly caught up and held four individuals at knife point while two people were able to get away until law enforcement arrived, the report stated.
The probable cause statement did not mention a motive behind the attack. Smith is being held on a $10,000 bail.