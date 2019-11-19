The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a Lehi man earlier this month during an undercover operation designed to catch online child sexual predators.
Michael Roy Banks, 32, was charged in 3rd District Court with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of enticing a minor by internet, all second-degree felonies.
He is also facing one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
According to charges filed on Monday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted an undercover operation with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in October.
Banks reportedly starting chatting with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl, charges state. He was arrested after arriving at the location he arranged to meet with the "girl."
During the investigation, detectives discovered Banks had reportedly met a 16-year-old girl from an online dating app earlier in October. The teenager told police Banks had reportedly paid her $100 for sex, charges state.
He later texted her and offered to pay $500 if she would bring another girl between the ages of 12 to 14 with her the next time, according to charges. Banks also reportedly had several images of child pornography on his phone.
Banks is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.