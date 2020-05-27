Officers with the Lehi Police Department took a local man into custody after it was reported that he assaulted a man with a silver firearm.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers were dispatched to the Seasons View Apartments in Lehi where a man had allegedly been threatened at gunpoint.
The reporting party described the man as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing a purple tie-dye shirt with dreadlocks, and driving a red van that had “My Love Grooming” written on the side.
Police arrived on scene and made contact with the complainant, who walked officials through the events of the night. The reporting party told authorities he was throwing trash away at the dumpster.
The male suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Devon Lovell Holloway of Lehi, allegedly approached the complainant and asked if he knew who he was.
According to arrest documents, the complainant told Holloway he did not, and that is when Holloway allegedly drew a silver handgun and pointed it at the man.
Holloway then asked the man if “he thought he was playing,” according to the probable cause affidavit, and continued to threaten the man before getting in his vehicle and driving away.
Another couple were sitting outside their apartment when Holloway pulled up and parked his car to go into his apartment.
When the couple asked Holloway how he was doing, Holloway allegedly brandished the firearm again and pointed it at them, stating he was going to shoot them in the face, according to arrest documents.
Holloway went into his apartment.
The couple contacted police, who arrived on scene to find Holloway outside of the apartment complex. Authorities took Holloway into custody and read him his Miranda rights.
Holloway allegedly told police the handgun was inside his apartment, advising authorities that he believed people were threatening him and wanted to do him harm, according to the probable cause statement.
Holloway said he was carrying the handgun with him for protection, stating he allegedly drew the firearm when speaking to the first man because he felt threatened by the man’s body language.
Not wanting “to bring a knife to a gun fight,” Holloway allegedly brandished his weapon to protect himself, threatening the man before heading for the comfort of his apartment, he told police. That is when the couple approached him.
According to arrest documents, Holloway said the couple were argumentative toward the situation. Holloway told police he already had the gun in his hand when he approached the couple, going into his apartment.
He allegedly said he moved to the location where officials found him because he knew the police would be called and wanted to meet authorities outside without a weapon.
Holloway was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $15,000 bail.