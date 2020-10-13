A Lehi man is in custody after he allegedly broke a woman's arm.
Officers with the Lehi Police Department were dispatched to a local hospital on a delayed domestic violence detail. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, hospital staff allegedly reported they were treating a patient for a broken arm, and during the intake interview, the patient had advised employees that a family member had caused the injury.
Authorities responded to the hospital to interview the patient, who reportedly said she had engaged in a verbal argument with a family member when the family member’s husband got involved. The husband allegedly attempted to separate the two of them.
Police asked the woman for the husband’s name, and she identified him as 37-year-old Shawn Jeffrey Hayslip of Lehi.
She also told police that when Hayslip had gone to separate the woman and her family member, he allegedly grabbed her left arm and twisted it behind her back before reportedly pushed her onto her back and over a table that was situated on the back patio, according to arrest documents.
When the woman attempted to keep herself from falling onto the table, Hayslip allegedly pushed her up against a pile of bricks also located on the patio, next to the table. The woman reported that while Hayslip was reportedly pushing her around, he had kept the woman’s left arm twisted behind her back.
While pushed her into the bricks, however, Hayslip allegedly fell on top of her, causing them both to fall to the ground. When she made contact with the ground, the woman said she heard a pop, and the family member came to her and took her to the hospital, believing the woman’s arm was broken.
Before officials left the hospital to speak with Hayslip, hospital officials advised officers that an X-ray of the woman’s arm showed fractures that were consistent with someone whose arm had been twisted behind their back.
Hospital staff told police they planned to discharge the woman that night, but she would most likely need surgery to correct the injury to her arm.
Officers responded to Hayslip’s residence, where they made contact with him. Hayslip was read his Miranda Rights and reportedly agreed to speak to police. Hayslip allegedly said he had heard the verbal argument between his wife and the woman and went to break it up.
Hayslip reportedly advised police that he did grab the woman’s arm and put it behind her back to control her movement and get her away from his wife.
Hayslip was placed under arrest under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on cash-only bail.
This event is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.