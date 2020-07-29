A Lehi man is dead following a collision between his motorcycle and a semi near Bluffdale on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department received reports of a collision just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was traveling on Mayflower Avenue near 16500 South when he began to pass a large truck, said Bluffdale Assistant Chief of Police Bill Robertson.
As the motorcyclist began to pass, a semi truck hauling a trailer pulled onto the roadway from one of the business parking lots. In an attempt to avoid hitting the trailer, the rider laid the motorcycle down, but it was too late.
The motorcyclist collided with the side of the trailer near the back end, killing him on impact. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, Robertson said.
“As far as we can tell, it was a mangled mess, but with the injuries that were there it was pretty obvious that he did not have a helmet on,” he said.
The incident is still under investigation, and major accident officials are working to reconstruct the scene and examine all of the factors leading up to the fatal collision.
Initially, Robertson said officials believe the motorcyclist’s speed may have been a contributing factor leading up to the collision as well as the semi potentially not coming to a complete stop before entering the roadway.
For now, officials are reminding drivers and riders to stay safe and follow the rules of the road. Robertson said, specifically, authorities are asking residents to come to complete stops before entering the roadways and remain patient with each other.
“Even if you see something and think you can beat it, it’s always better to wait,” he said.
Once the major accident teams have conducted their investigations and drafted their reports, the Bluffdale Police Department will have more information about the events leading up to the collision, Robertson said.
The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
More information will be published as it becomes available.