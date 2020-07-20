Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the body of a 50-year-old man in the middle of a remote road in Fairfield.
Deputies responded to the location just after 8 p.m. Saturday after a man and his son discovered the individual on a remote road near a landfill along Allen Ranch Road.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the father and son came across a man dressed in motorcycle-riding gear and lying face down in the middle of the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man was dead.
Deputies found a motorcycle to the side about a half mile south of the man’s body. The motorcycle did not appear to have any recent damage from a crash.
The deceased man, 50-year-old Benjamin David Jansen of Lehi, had no obvious injuries that investigators could see at the scene, according to the press release.
Jansen’s wife told officers with the Lehi Police Department that her husband had left their home that morning to ride his motorcycle in the Lake Mountain and Cedar Valley area. She said he had planned on being home by noon.
When Jansen did not return home at that time and she could not reach him, his wife contacted Lehi police. The events leading up to Jansen's death are unknown at this time.
Jansen’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville where officials are expected to conduct an exam in order to determine a cause of death.