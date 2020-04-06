Orem officials arrested a man on the rooftop of TJ Maxx after he allegedly tried to break into the business via the roof hatch.
Authorities responded to the TJ Maxx on University Parkway after the roof hatch alarm was activated, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. When officers arrived, they discovered the ladder hatch on the backside of the business was open.
After conducting a search of the area, officials found 33-year-old Colby Dean Bronson of Lehi on the roof. Police placed Bronson under arrest and did a search of his backpack, which was located near him.
During the search, authorities discovered several tools and a lock with a key that belonged to the ladder latch. Officials also found a loaded syringe with heroin and a pipe used to smoke weed located in the backpack, and Bronson allegedly claimed was his.
While trying to identify Bronson, the suspect allegedly gave his younger brother’s information to the police. Authorities found out he was lying when they discovered his Utah driver’s license, according to arrest documents.
Officers confronted Bronson about his identity, and Bronson allegedly told police he was using his brother’s information.
During a search of the area, officers discovered a damaged lock box located in the dumpster area near the ladder. The key that the lock box used to contain was found inside Bronson’s backpack, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities also located the roof hatch, which had multiple pins destroyed and could be opened due to the damage.
Bronson was arrested under suspicion of third-degree felony burglary, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice by giving false information, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and class B misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.
Bronson also had two active warrants out of the Fifth District Court in Washington County for two felony charges, including second-degree felony theft and third-degree felony burglary of a building.
According to court documents, officers responded to the Moto Zoo in St. George after employees and management arrived to being their shifts only to notice a garage door had been opened.
Items in the garage bay had allegedly been overturned and some of the items were rearranged as if someone had prepared to steal them but had not. Employees reviewed the video footage taken the night before and observed a male entreating the garage bay at around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2019.
The man on screen is seen stuffing several items into a bag, according to court documents, and stole a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle is valued at $16,000, and the suspect also took about $1,300 in cash.
On May 5, 2019, detectives with the St. George Police Department were contacted by authorities in Moroni that the stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle was found in a horse trailer that had been stolen from American Fork.
Bronson had been arrested in connection with the theft of the horse trailer and St. George detectives asserted that Bronson was also the individual involved in the Moto Zoo burglary from evidence gathered at the scene.
Bronson is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $20,000 bail.