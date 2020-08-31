A Salt Lake City man was taken into custody Friday under suspicion of felony mail theft as well as 18 additional felony warrants out for his arrest.
Authorities responded to the Motel 6 located on South Interstate Plaza Drive around noon after receiving reports of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
Initial reports indicated that the man was last seen traveling north, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Motel staff also advised dispatch that the man and woman were staying in a room at the motel.
Officers were able to locate the man, later identified as 32-year-old Kerry Antoin Carter of Salt Lake City, near the intersection of Main Street and 1100 East. When authorities made contact with Carter, he allegedly lied about his identity, telling police he was a Terry Carter born in 1983.
Authorities advised Carter that there were reports of a disturbance between him and a woman at the Motel 6. Carter, still believed to be Kerry, reportedly told police he had been involved in a verbal argument.
Carter was transported back to the Motel 6 by officials, and in that time, officials were able to find Carter’s true identity in the state system. According to arrest documents, Carter had 23 no-bail warrants out for his arrest for fraud, forgery and mail theft charges, 18 of which were listed as felonies.
At this time, Carter was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants, and authorities conducted a search of his person and his backpack. During the search, officials reportedly discovered a large stack of mail in envelopes, some of which were open.
The mail was addressed to several different people and a variety of addresses, and a large number of the envelopes were from certain neighborhoods in Woods Cross, identified by a number of addresses grouped together.
Police also found a credit card belonging to another man Carter allegedly said was a friend. The woman Carter had been traveling with told authorities the card belonged to a homeless man they had met the day prior.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers contacted a sergeant from Woods Cross who advised authorities on scene that area officials had recently received a large number of mail theft and vehicle burglary reports.
Police in the Woods Cross area had made contact with some of the people whose names were on the mail found to be in Carter’s possession.
Officials obtained a search warrant for the motel room that Carter and the woman had been occupying, and after conducting a search, discovered another stack of mail addressed to several people residing in Salt Lake County.
Motel 6 staff told police Carter had used another credit card addressed to another individual to pay for the room. Police reported the name and financial information he had used was not the same as the financial transaction card already found in Carter’s possession.
In total, authorities allegedly discovered 40 different pieces of mail belonging to 38 different people, one of which had died in 2002, according to arrest documents. Police made contact with nine of the 38 people who told officials they did not know Carter and he had not been allowed to process their mail.
Carter was arrested under suspicion of second-degree felony mail theft with a value exceeding $5,000, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, and class C misdemeanor giving false personal identity to a peace officer.
He was also taken into custody for 23 warrants, including 12 third-degree felony forgery charges, two third-degree felony theft by deception charges, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing, two third-degree felony charges for unlawful possession of a financial card, third-degree felony possession of another’s identifying documents, two class A misdemeanor charges for mail theft, class A misdemeanor forgery, class A misdemeanor theft by deception, and class A misdemeanor retail theft.
He is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.