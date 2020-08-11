A South Jordan man is in custody after a homeowner reported over $50,000 in jewelry missing from her home.
Officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to a local residence on reports of a delayed burglary Saturday morning. When officials arrived, the homeowner advised them she had witnessed a man pull a white Lexus passenger car into her driveway, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The homeowner had just returned from a walk when she noticed the vehicle and looked inside to find a driver’s license in the console area of the vehicle. The Utah driver’s license had allegedly been issued to 39-year-old Matthew Richard Wessman of South Jordan.
A short time later, the homeowner watched as a man, later identified as Wessman, exited the residence carrying several items in his arms, according to arrest documents. Wessman then reportedly entered the Lexus and drove away from the scene.
After the homeowner entered her residence and cataloged her belongings, she discovered about $50,000 in jewelry was missing from her bedroom.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the homeowner was able to positively identify the burglary suspect as Wessman, who she had never seen or met before the incident, using video surveillance.
That same day, another delayed burglary was reported.
The second homeowner told police that someone had entered their home through a basement window and reported about $1,800 in electronics, clothing and food was missing. The homeowner also advised authorities his white Lexus ES passenger car was missing from the garage.
Through further investigation, authorities discovered a backpack on the side of the residence near where the suspect was reported to have entered the home. The backpack, according to arrest documents, contained several letters and personal items belonging to Wessman. It also allegedly contained drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use.
The backpack was collected and the white Lexus the suspect was reportedly seen driving was reported as stolen after the second homeowner confirmed it was his.
The unoccupied Lexus was located by the Draper Police Department early Monday morning. Officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to the scene and processed the vehicle where the jewelry from the first report was recovered as well as items from the second report.
Several prescription medications were also located in a backpack near the jewelry and the labels had been removed from the bottles, according to the probable cause statement. The medications were identified as Hydrocodone and Tramadol.
After the items were returned to each of the homeowners, authorities received word that Wessman had been located in the Alpine/Highland area. Wessman was allegedly found wearing a Skybridge Falcon hat, which had been reported stolen from the second residence. He was transported to the Lehi Police Department for an interview.
During a search of his person, officials discovered car keys that open and operate the stolen Lexus, his driver’s license that had been photographed by the first homeowner, and a small bag of methamphetamine that had been hidden in the stolen hat.
In the interview, Wessman allegedly told police he had been hiking in an area that officials allege is consistent with where he left the vehicle in Draper, which is a popular hiking trailhead.
According to arrest documents, several other agencies have been trying to locate Wessman in relation to other burglary and theft cases in their jurisdictions.
Wessman was arrested Monday under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony theft, two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $50,330 bail.