Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.