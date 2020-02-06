Police car lights
A Lehi man who worked at Provo Canyon Behavioral Hospital was charged on Thursday with sexually assaulting a young girl who had stayed at the Orem facility last year.

Gabriel Michael Lima, 25, was charged in 3rd District Court with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and enticing a minor by text, a second-degree felony.

Provo Canyon Behavioral Hospital is a mental health facility at 1350 E. 750 North in Orem that provides behavioral health and addiction treatments, according to the company website.

A 12-year-old girl told investigators she had met Lima while she stayed at the hospital for almost two weeks in September, according to charges.

“Lima was a staff member at PCBH who befriended (the girl) during her time there,” court documents state.

A couple days after the girl left, Lima reportedly sent sexually explicit messages to her through two apps. He then arranged to meet with her and picked her up in a store parking lot in Sandy on Sept. 29, charges state.

Lima drove the girl to a park and sexually assaulted the girl in his vehicle, investigators stated.

He is not in custody and prosecutors requested a $500,000 arrest warrant the same day charges were filed.

