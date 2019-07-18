Lehi Police arrested 21-year-old Shaye White on Wednesday after the parents of a 15-year-old boy informed police a woman was sending their son explicit videos and images over the Marco Polo app.
During the police investigation, according to the probable cause statement from White’s arrest, police found White had engaged in the relationship with the teenager over the Marco Polo app and text messages for several weeks. Along with the messages, the probable cause statement says, White and the teenager exchanged pictures and videos.
According to the probable cause statement, White sent “multiple” nude pictures and videos. The teenage victim’s screen captured up to 68 images, according to police.
White admitted to police during an interview that she sent videos and pictures to the teen on four separate occasions and describes herself as being nude in some of the pictures and videos, the probable cause statement says.
White is charged with four third-degree felonies of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.