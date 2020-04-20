American Fork police were called to a local retailer after they claimed a Lehi woman made a purchase using fraudulent bills.
According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Roxanne Elisa Greenfield had entered an American Fork store and purchased an air mattress valued at under $100. The cashier did not realize the money Greenfield used was fraudulent until the purchase was complete, and the manager of the store followed after Greenfield to stop her.
After stopping her in the parking lot, the manager led Greenfield back into the store and called the police. Greenfield attempted to leave the store by lying to the manager and employing evasive actions, according to arrest documents.
When officers arrived, they found Greenfield in the parking lot as she attempted to enter a red Dodge Charger, which the manager asserted was the same vehicle where he had first made contact with her. The manager gave police a copy of Greenfield’s receipt as well as five fraudulent bills allegedly used to complete the purchase, including one $50 bill and four $1 bills.
Authorities looked over the fraudulent bills and observed all five bills had identical serial numbers and the word “replica” was included on each bill in small print.
Through further investigation, officers discovered the red Dodge Charger did not have a license plate and the VIN number had been covered and was not visible. According to the probable cause affidavit, Greenfield told police she had driven the vehicle but denied ownership.
Officers looked inside the vehicle and observed a license plate in plain view on the floorboard; however, the license plate did not match the registration of the vehicle. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and during the search, discovered 1,000 fraudulent bills, according to arrest documents.
The bills were allegedly found to have been strewn through the passenger side compartment as well as stacked and bound in several bags in the trunk.
Officials also found a Utah state identification card that did not belong to Greenfield, two vehicle titles, and several hand-written bills of sale for the vehicle. Greenfield told police she purchased the vehicle from a tow yard in Ogden but had not paid for it completely or registered the vehicle in her name.
Greenfield denied knowing the fraudulent bills were in the vehicle during an interview with police. According to the probable cause statement, Greenfield said her boyfriend gave her the money after she sold him a cellphone for $100.
She was arrested under suspicion of third-degree felony possession of forgery writing or device and two class B misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $11,250 bail.