An Orem man is facing felony charges after he reportedly forced his co-worker to kiss him and tried to sexually assault her after a shift last month.
Juan Carlos Mojica-Gonzalez, 20, was charged in 4th District Court on Wednesday with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor.
On Oct. 12, a woman working late at Little Caesars in American Fork left the business to go to her car. One of her co-workers, identified as Mojica-Gonzalez, was reportedly waiting for her by her vehicle.
They spoke for a minute before Mojica-Gonzalez reportedly kissed her without warning, charges state. The woman told police she protested and fought as Mojica-Gonzalez inappropriately touch her.
"(She) wrestled free from the defendant's grip and jumped into her car. Defendant attempted to get in too," police reported.
During the sexual assault, charges state the woman fractured one of her fingers.
Mojica-Gonzalez appeared in court on Wednesday and he is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.