Detectives with Utah County Major Crimes Task Force arrested a Salt Lake City woman in northern Utah County after their investigation allegedly revealed she is a drug runner for an organization out of Mexico.
For over a year, Utah County Major Crimes detectives have been investigating a specific drug organization for selling heroin in Utah and Salt Lake Counties.
The organization, known to detectives as the “Julio Group,” according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, has several runners who are responsible for selling heroin to customers. The organization is overseen by the manager, who is believed to be running the group from Mexico.
Over the 13-month investigation, detectives allegedly identified 31-year-old Desiree Memmott as one of the organization’s runners. Detectives allegedly performed several controlled buys from Memmott throughout the course of the investigation.
On Monday, detectives observed a woman enter Memmott’s vehicle before detectives made contact with Memmott and the woman. The two women were allegedly found to be in the process of a drug deal when authorities made contact with them, according to arrest documents.
Detectives interviewed the woman, who is not identified in the probable cause affidavit, who allegedly told officials she was meeting with Memmott to purchase one gram of heroin for $47 in cash.
Text messages revealed the woman requested to purchase heroin from the manager before Memmott allegedly arrived to meet her. Authorities deployed a K-9 to conduct a sniff on the vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the handler informed detectives that the K-9 had found probable cause for a search to be conducted on the vehicle.
During a search, detectives allegedly discovered 43.97 grams of a brown tar substance as well as a digital scale. The substance, which was field tested, was identified as heroin.
Memmott was taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to arrest documents, the incident includes gang enhancements because detectives have found there are several individuals working for the Julio Group.
Memmott is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.