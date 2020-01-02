A man was arrested on New Year’s Day and booked into Utah County Jail after he allegedly pulled a knife on someone outside a Provo gas station and made threats to the person’s life.
Jerry Duffell, 62, was approached by a man outside Phillips 66 gas station in Provo who told him he could not be sleeping on the property, according to a probable cause statement from the Provo Police Department.
Duffell then allegedly pulled out a knife and said “I’m going to kill you” before moving toward him with the knife in hand, police said.
The man retreated and called the police, who located Duffell a short distance away. Police found a three-inch paring knife on Duffell, whose address lists him as transient, and made the arrest.
Duffell was booked into the county jail just after 4:31 p.m., police said. He declined to answer questions and was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
The case will be heard in the Provo District Court, according to the probable cause statement.