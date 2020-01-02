010320 assault arrest 1

Jerry Duffell, 62, was arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a knife outside a Provo gas station on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. 

 Courtesy Utah County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested on New Year’s Day and booked into Utah County Jail after he allegedly pulled a knife on someone outside a Provo gas station and made threats to the person’s life.

Jerry Duffell, 62, was approached by a man outside Phillips 66 gas station in Provo who told him he could not be sleeping on the property, according to a probable cause statement from the Provo Police Department.

Duffell then allegedly pulled out a knife and said “I’m going to kill you” before moving toward him with the knife in hand, police said.

The man retreated and called the police, who located Duffell a short distance away. Police found a three-inch paring knife on Duffell, whose address lists him as transient, and made the arrest.

Duffell was booked into the county jail just after 4:31 p.m., police said. He declined to answer questions and was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The case will be heard in the Provo District Court, according to the probable cause statement.

Connor Richards covers government, the environment and south Utah County for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at crichards@heraldextra.com and 801-344-2599.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!