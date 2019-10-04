Police arrested a 32-year-old Riverton man Thursday after he reportedly stole a dog from a backyard in Orem.
Tanner Dove was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of robbery and the class B misdemeanors of criminal trespass, assault and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
A woman told police on Wednesday that a man came to her house in north Orem, asking about dog breeding, according to a police report. She told him that she didn’t have dogs, and he left, went into her neighbor’s gated backyard and reportedly took their dog. The woman and her husband confronted Dove after he put the dog in the back of his truck, according to the report.
Dove got upset and said he took the dog “in order to save Jesus,” according to the report. He pushed the woman’s husband when they tried to get the dog out of the truck, and then drove away before police arrived.
Dove was later found in the Salt Lake area, according to the report.