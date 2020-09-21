The Provo Police Department was dispatched Sunday afternoon to a Maverik station on University Avenue in Provo after receiving reports of a man threatening an employee with a knife.
The suspect, Brian Laws, 69, of Provo, was outside of the Maverik on the sidewalk asking customers for cigarettes, according to the probable cause statement. When customers refused to give Laws cigarettes, he reportedly started yelling and swearing at them.
This is when a female employee from the Maverik asked Laws to leave the property, according to the report. The suspect had multiple large kitchen knives and raised one of those knives in a threatening manner at the female employee as she walked back toward the front doors, according to police.
The employee and another witness said Laws was within a few feet behind her when he raised the knife. Employees then locked the doors to prevent him from entering the store.
When the officer arrived on scene, he asked Laws where the knives were. Laws then allegedly raised two knives at the officer and began screaming. After being asked to put the knives down multiple times, Laws reportedly refused until several more officers arrived.
In an interview with officers after being arrested, Laws reportedly admitted to raising the knife at the female employee.
He was charged with aggravated assault for raising the knife at the employee, disorderly conduct for causing public alarm and felony commercial obstruction for preventing customers from entering or leaving the store.
Laws was then transported to the Utah County Jail, where he is currently being held on an unspecified bail amount.