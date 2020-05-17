Spanish Fork police arrested a Payson man Friday night for allegedly threatening and assaulting a gas station employee.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, an officer responded to a call of two males threatening the male employee and his wife.
Michael Herrera, 28, and an unknown friend were reportedly using knives to carve into the wall of the gas station bathroom. An employee entered and asked them to come to the gas station's office, because he was going to call the police.
The other male reportedly started to comply and cooperate, but then Herrera began pushing the male. The report states Herrera then pulled out a large knife that was tucked into his waistband and told the employee to "not be a hero or he was going to get stabbed."
According to the report, Herrera and his friend exited the gas station building when the employee confronted them again outside. During this confrontation, Herrera and the male began pushing the employee, the report states.
The employee's wife also was outside the gas station at the time, and she pulled her phone out and recorded the incident. Herrera reportedly pushed her phone away and hit her in the arm.
Herrera and his friend then fled the scene, and an officer located Herrera shortly after on a walking trail near the gas station, according to the report.
The officer reportedly held Herrera at gunpoint until other officers arrived to assist. Police report Herrera was not fully cooperative during the arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.
Herrera was booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.