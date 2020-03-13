Orem police arrested a Salt Lake City man for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives made contact with 41-year-old Vincent Craig Twitchell on Thursday afternoon after an alleged victim accused Twitchell of having a sexual relationship with her for several years beginning at the age of 6 years old.
During a Child Justice Center interview, the alleged victim told police there were multiple instances between residences located in Salt Lake City and Orem where Twitchell would inappropriately touch her and force her to touch him in a sexual manner.
The alleged victim also told police that Twitchell would take pictures of her naked during the sexual abuse with “an old style cell phone” that was “the kind you would push the buttons multiple times to change the letter,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Detectives interviewed Twitchell Thursday afternoon, and after Twitchell was advised of his Miranda Rights, he agreed to speak with authorities. Police informed Twitchell of the accusations during the interview, and he allegedly never denied the allegations but said “those things were unimaginable,” according to the arrest documents.
After some time during the interview, Twitchell allegedly told authorities he believed the alleged victim’s allegations were truthful and had occurred, but he did not confess to the allegations or take responsibility.
Orem officials received similar reports of Twitchell sexually abusing a child from a different alleged victim in 2015. The girl in this case was 6 years old at the time of the disclosures, telling police that Twitchell had sexually abused her on multiple occasions in a home in Orem.
The girl said that to her best knowledge the abuse would take place every day. A deputy from the Utah County Attorney’s Office was contacted, and the deputy decided to take no action.
While authorities transported Twitchell to the Utah County Jail, he allegedly admitted to engaging in oral sex with both alleged victims and estimated that it occurred at least two or three times with each girl, although he doesn’t know the exact amount.
Twitchell told police he did not have a clear collection of events because during each incident he was extremely intoxicated, according to the probable cause statement.
Twitchell said he did take pictures of the abuse the most recent alleged victim reported, even corroborating the description of the cellphone used to take pictures from the girl’s recollection, but no longer has the photos. The phone, he said, was not capable of taking video.
Twitchell is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $100,000 bail. He was arrested under suspicion on a first-degree felony charge of sodomy of a child and three second-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.