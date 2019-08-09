Lehi police officers arrested a Draper man on reports of making terroristic threats to a company in Lehi.
At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Lehi business hosting an event later in the day received a voicemail. Reports state that the man, later identified as Colton Cox, attempted to use a foreign accent to conceal his identity, and told the business to not hold the event on "my soil." He told the business that if it held the event, "bad news (will) come to you ... you won't even see it coming," according to arrest reports.
The shopping center put emergency protocol into place and called police, who were able to obtain the phone number Cox called from, reports state.
Police arrested Cox, 21, at his Draper residence. Cox said he made the phone call as a prank, and he called that shopping center because he saw a billboard on the highway for the business and didn't agree with the business's political views, reports state.
Cox was booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of one third-degree felony of making a threat of terrorism.